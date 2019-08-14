Chevron New (CVX) Stake Upped by Wespac Advisors Llc; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Raised Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 4.07 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $140.16. About 5.75 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.38% or 4.53M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.94 million shares. Echo Street Cap Management Llc accumulated 202,264 shares. 18,115 were accumulated by Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation. Provise Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.09% or 5,544 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com owns 109,852 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 1,664 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 16,052 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,073 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 772 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd reported 1.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Management stated it has 3,792 shares. Johnson Fin Gp Inc holds 3,638 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 684,853 shares. Lincluden Limited stated it has 20,625 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Majedie Asset Management Limited has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 96,416 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Choate Advsrs invested in 24,606 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 902,403 shares. 541,651 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 8,112 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,587 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,972 shares. Alta Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Field & Main Comml Bank reported 1.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aull Monroe Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 33,856 shares. The California-based Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accuvest Global Advsrs stated it has 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).