Chevron New (CVX) Stake Maintained by Korea Investment Corp; Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $1.83 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 105,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.54M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 61,131 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 39,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

