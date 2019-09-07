Chevron New (CVX) Stake Maintained by American Investment Services Inc; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Harvey Investment Co Raised by $4.13 Million Its Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,392 are held by Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc. Hgk Asset holds 2.43% or 65,342 shares. Indiana-based Horizon Inv Serv Limited Liability Co has invested 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Tru holds 0.37% or 10,714 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 31,788 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,819 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,487 shares. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regal Advsrs Llc accumulated 28,416 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 11,809 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 980,753 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 31,133 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,531 shares. Sfe Counsel has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,359 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 17,125 shares stake.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).