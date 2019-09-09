Chevron New (CVX) Stake Increased by Smart Portfolios Llc; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Its Holding by $18.20 Million as Shares Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.55 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

