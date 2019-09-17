Chevron New (CVX) Stake Increased by Regal Investment Advisors Llc; Pure Financial Advisors Has Upped Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8354% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 33,816 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.16. About 2.70M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 492,034 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Company Limited Company stated it has 240,868 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,352 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 350,383 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 4,843 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California-based Bailard has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Canal Company owns 1.2% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 20,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 151,808 shares. California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Griffin Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,827 shares. Polaris Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 220,115 shares. 1,944 were reported by Colony Gp Inc Limited Liability Company. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Republic Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,894 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares to 99,090 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 16.26M shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 291,093 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset reported 2,095 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.45% or 53,721 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,921 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 719,938 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Kansas-based Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.67% or 134,245 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.77M shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 29,315 were reported by Grimes Commerce. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,613 shares. Concorde Asset Lc owns 2,404 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.