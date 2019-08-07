Chevron New (CVX) Stake Held by Sterling Investment Management Inc; Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Best Buy (Call) (BBY) Stake as Valuation Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 1.87M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (Call) (BBY) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 306,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 808,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.47M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 891,655 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

