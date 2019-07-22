Chevron New (CVX) Stake Held by Smart Portfolios Llc; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in National Grid Plc (NGG) as Stock Value Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 377,036 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Headline Group EBIT Revised Down Due to Impact of Storms; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 10/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID: BRITAIN’S TOTAL NATURAL GAS DEMAND THIS SUMMER FORECAST TO BE 35.7 BCM; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC -FY GROUP RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.3% (2016/17: 11.7%); 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 19/03/2018 – British wind power generation hits record capacity; 10/04/2018 – National Grid forecasts low electricity demand in Britain this summer

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares to 258,445 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 240,518 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 36,586 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 9.58M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 76 shares. 20,343 are owned by M&R Capital Management Inc. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 66,722 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Tru Na reported 40,023 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 505,176 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru Communications has invested 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.94 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,030 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 4,466 shares. 48,961 were reported by Conning.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).