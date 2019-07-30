Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $301,227 Its Position; Fj Capital Management Has Upped Its Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding by $26.39 Million

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 517,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 909,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65M, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 102,049 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 44,129 shares to 379,871 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 21,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,402 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. The insider TAYLOR PAUL W sold 12,667 shares worth $669,850. Harrison Alicia Kuhn had bought 275 shares worth $14,652 on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.25 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.