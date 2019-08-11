Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Modera Wealth Management Lowered by $329,394 Its Stake; Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Holding Maintained by First Financial Bank – Trust Division

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,128 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,885 shares to 249,208 shares, valued at $26.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.