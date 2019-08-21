Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake by $826,068; Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Rose While Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $585,420

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 7,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 11,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.17. About 400,828 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.96M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.03M for 9.26 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates owns 26,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 58 were accumulated by Hartford. Secor LP holds 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 4,414 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 629 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co owns 537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Invest Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 4,815 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 46,787 shares. 2,360 are held by Caprock Gru. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited reported 3,045 shares stake. 6,835 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Llc has invested 0.16% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amp Cap Investors owns 23,885 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 11,835 shares to 100,325 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

