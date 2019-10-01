Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Increased Holding; Paradigm Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Neophotonics (NPTN) as Market Valuation Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 215,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 561,832 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,324 shares to 9,754 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,253 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 14,317 shares. Stralem & Co Inc reported 37,575 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.37% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gfs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regions Financial has invested 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verus Finance Partners has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,527 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 2.1% or 138,236 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Mrj holds 16,512 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 60,754 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt accumulated 143,198 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 1.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

