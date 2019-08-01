Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 842,531 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 881,904 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lourd Limited invested in 79,690 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Excalibur holds 18,368 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Naples Advsrs Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sun Life Inc invested in 12,625 shares. Garde Capital holds 3,112 shares. Blair William Il reported 498,993 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 1.67 million shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Philadelphia reported 105,815 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 323,860 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 46,120 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 0.41% or 10,318 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 20.37 million shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).