Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Stake by $566,661; Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation Declined While Van Eck Associates Cut Its Holding by $831,260

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 359,904 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33 million, up from 355,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 3.77 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 79,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 1.23M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,869 shares to 104,142 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 25,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,314 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,927 are owned by Old Point Trust N A. 29,408 are held by City Hldg. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 12,105 shares. Bbr Prns Lc invested in 0.15% or 9,572 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,443 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 3,300 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 136,811 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 169,842 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 74,399 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,735 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability reported 3.26% stake. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 2.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,710 shares. Saturna Corporation owns 4,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithium Americas Corp by 247,150 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 831,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.50 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.33% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 53,914 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 14,733 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Llc New York holds 2,665 shares. 21,491 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 83 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 20,990 shares in its portfolio. 3,411 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Ltd Liability Corp. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 1,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stearns Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0.09% or 5,403 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rockland Trust invested in 0.05% or 5,578 shares.