Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Truenorth Has Raised Position; As Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rr Advisors Increased Position

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 10,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 12,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 5.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.27M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking To Boost U.S. Energy Development – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Much Could Plains All American Pipelines Increase Its Dividend in 2019? – Motley Fool” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 186,343 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 52,582 shares. 728 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability. Goldman Sachs Group holds 23.39M shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 2.21M shares. Cohen And Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 71,774 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company holds 1.45M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fincl Counselors Inc reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cincinnati Insurance owns 237,941 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability owns 11 shares. Duncker Streett stated it has 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Invesco Limited reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,419 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,357 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 237,095 shares. Alley Ltd Liability has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hills Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 44,652 were accumulated by Cohen Cap Management. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 109,229 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,647 shares. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howard owns 143,459 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 65,174 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James Tru Na reported 162,887 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 14,029 shares.