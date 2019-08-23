Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $636,402 as Share Price Rose; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Orbimed Advisors Boosted Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 81,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.64 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 269,894 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares to 59,105 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,494 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital Retail Bank Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,001 shares. Coastline Trust owns 27,854 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 342,083 shares. First City Capital Mngmt stated it has 11,175 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 65,519 shares. 86,100 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Mgmt Communication. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Invest Com owns 35,420 shares. Intact Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap City Tru Com Fl holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,976 shares. California-based Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,832 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,008 shares. Mairs And Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 253,064 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability has 2.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $320,815 activity. $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares to 361,300 shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 316,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,300 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).