Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Smart Portfolios Has Upped Its Position by $391,017 as Market Value Rose; Dsm Capital Partners Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

