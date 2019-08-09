Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $124.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27M, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 2.00M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,395 shares to 35,095 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 36,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

