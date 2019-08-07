Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $301,227; Davis Selected Advisers Holding in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Upped as Shares Declined

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 8.28 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 8.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 2.31 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management Company owns 13,847 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,711 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0.09% or 564,992 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 8,188 shares. 96,680 were accumulated by Jones Finance Lllp. First Citizens National Bank And Trust owns 58,013 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 416,590 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 13,436 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Daiwa Sb Ltd invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fayez Sarofim owns 3.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5.04M shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 1,754 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,479 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Ltd Company accumulated 1,338 shares. Saratoga Research And Mngmt holds 6.39% or 725,580 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 72,103 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 6,379 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alethea Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,977 shares. Pacific Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,422 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 51,281 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co invested in 63,242 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.11% or 12,345 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 188,126 are held by Anchor Bolt Lp. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.45% or 1.53M shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 13,778 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9,120 shares to 156,430 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 45,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Class A.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.