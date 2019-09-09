Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Raised Its Holding; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $910,983 as Share Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 2.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, up from 8.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 653,541 shares to 5.54 million shares, valued at $373.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 205,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.34M shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares to 2,301 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,008 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).