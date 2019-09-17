Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Plancorp Cut Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 1.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp analyzed 319,541 shares as the company's stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.10 million, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 2.21M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.55 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.09M shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Financial. Stelliam Inv Management Limited Partnership invested 64.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 141,214 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 73,868 shares stake. The New York-based American Grp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paragon Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Copeland Management stated it has 434,976 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,043 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca), a California-based fund reported 256 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,884 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated owns 17,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.07% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 20,923 shares. 88,658 are held by Cap Fund Mngmt.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 384,504 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $88.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 69,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.