Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; Shareholder Contour Asset Management Raised Symantec (SYMC) Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.00M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 87.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 130,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 280,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, up from 149,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 2.49 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC,AVGO,AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadcom gets early HSR termination for Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom: Symantec Acquisition Highlights Synergy Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.