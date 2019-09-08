Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Position by $2.01 Million as Share Price Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Shares Declined, Mitchell Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 116,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 262,930 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 379,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 11.46M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 427,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67 million, up from 411,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 6.49M shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 12,320 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 1,818 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 991 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability holds 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 13,721 shares. Ls Limited Company owns 28,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12.17M are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Jnba Fin Advsr invested in 0.01% or 2,025 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt accumulated 921,464 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.67M shares or 0.15% of the stock. North Star Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 43.06 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 13,344 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Rampart Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,519 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $83.51 million for 28.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 36,111 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $51.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 350,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

