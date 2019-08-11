Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $329,394 as Stock Price Rose; Nfc Investments Trimmed Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $766,970; Valuation Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should You Give Einhorn The Green Light? – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital’s (David Einhorn) Q2 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,635 were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Group. Vanguard Inc owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.39 million shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 32,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 46,030 shares. Freestone Cap Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 243,219 shares. 1,341 are owned by Sei Invests. Invesco Limited has 101,924 shares. Moreover, Nfc Investments Ltd has 0.15% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 48,303 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 36,045 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 36,415 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 678,723 shares. One Trading LP reported 86,900 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 410,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Massively Underperforms the S&P 500: Buy These 4 High-Yielding Giants – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares to 344,887 shares, valued at $37.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).