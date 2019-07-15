Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $329,394; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.89 Million; Share Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 601,491 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.72 million, down from 627,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 507,585 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 240,225 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.76 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.