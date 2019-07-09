Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding Upped by Two Creeks Capital Management Lp

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.36. About 2.53M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $221.7. About 107,491 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ecuadorian Plaintiffs End Fraudulent Litigation Against Chevron – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.8% or 77,512 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Company has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 68,110 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 340,481 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 184,622 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,037 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 42,841 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Lc holds 45,978 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 2.38% or 16,760 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 15,528 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,434 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Creeks Mngmt LP invested in 497,037 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,861 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 19,798 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Assetmark holds 0% or 76 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 83,601 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 313 shares. 84 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Aperio Grp Llc invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,829 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 10,203 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc holds 1.73% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 304,520 shares. Natixis accumulated 1,085 shares. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 0% or 19 shares.