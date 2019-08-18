Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Position in Home Depot (HD)

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares to 79,020 shares, valued at $137.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 208,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 319,080 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. First Western Capital Mngmt Com has invested 5.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coho Partners Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,187 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Company owns 2,179 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com has 0.88% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 172,007 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 182,758 are owned by Pinebridge Limited Partnership. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.54% or 146,678 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 1.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 14,597 were reported by Chemung Canal Co. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 369,400 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Df Dent And Company has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Town & Country Retail Bank & Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 1.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland-based Financial Consulate has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares to 228,922 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).