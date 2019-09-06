Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lowered Position by $2.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position Maintained by Advisory Services Network Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 23,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 191,705 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61M, down from 215,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2778.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 7,426 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.04 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fidelity Natl Fincl Inc has 6.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 340,041 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 149,661 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 2,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Addison Cap reported 2,279 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 2,969 are held by Mai Mgmt. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 224,115 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc reported 21,137 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.48M shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 383 shares. Basswood Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 146,883 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 141,408 shares in its portfolio. 61,362 are owned by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,779 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 276,368 shares. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 97,646 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,604 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.56 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.