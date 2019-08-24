Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose; First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Entergy New (ETR) as Stock Value Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 7,205 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 14,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, down from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 7,648 shares to 18,130 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 14,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

