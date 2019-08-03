Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Stake by $394,584 as Market Value Rose; U S Global Investors Stake in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Boosted as Shares Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 59,593 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 56,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 39.62% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asanko Gold Announces Q2 2019 Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Gold Stocks Rose – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Outlines H2 2019 Exploration Program Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Fields Limited: Trading Statement for H1 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 170,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,036 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 31,681 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,886 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 15,056 shares. Wealthcare Ltd Liability Co owns 413 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 225,666 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 29,332 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has 49,393 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,580 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 2.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability reported 4,466 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.60M shares. 9,679 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company. Montecito Financial Bank And has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 280,381 shares.