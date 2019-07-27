Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.41 Million; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Welch Group Raised Stake by $1.01 Million

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,733 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45M, up from 356,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 11,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank & Trust Division stated it has 4,729 shares. Psagot House Limited invested in 2,004 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company reported 7,700 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jmg Finance Grp Incorporated owns 3,880 shares. 3,706 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.33% or 1.40 million shares. Zwj Counsel owns 7,970 shares. Coldstream Capital holds 0.04% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 200 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 91,930 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Mgmt Lc holds 67,327 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.27% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 32,933 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc. Drexel Morgan & reported 28,038 shares stake.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,950 shares to 548,654 shares, valued at $29.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

