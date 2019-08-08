Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Kellogg Company (K) Share Value Declined While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.35. About 4.54 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 1619.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 40,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 42,496 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 2,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 1.97 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,417 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

