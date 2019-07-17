Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Has Lowered Its Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Has Lifted by Haverford Financial Services Inc

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 69,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 900,406 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 10,612 shares. Hills Comml Bank And Com has 17,997 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 231,643 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,620 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,625 shares. Harvey Investment Lc stated it has 15,642 shares. 23,847 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company owns 136,531 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Navellier And Inc reported 8,316 shares stake. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,458 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,159 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 77,066 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 81,461 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 20,188 shares to 451,390 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Invs invested in 2,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Schulhoff & Inc holds 0.3% or 5,206 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 2,292 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa owns 153,600 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.12M shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 453 shares. Violich Mngmt Inc reported 13,583 shares stake. Salem Mgmt Inc reported 49,225 shares. Cetera Advisor holds 32,223 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 0.04% or 21,533 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 11,835 shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.64% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,117 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wheatland Advsr has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.