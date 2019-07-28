Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Trimmed Stake by $817,581; Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Harris Del (HRS) by $388,755

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Hand Middle’s Robert Harris Announced as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 02/04/2018 – Assemblywoman Pamela Harris Resigns Ahead of Fraud Trial; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Llc invested in 71,338 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macquarie Grp holds 284,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capital Investors stated it has 1.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgar Lomax Va reported 598,102 shares. Bb&T accumulated 219,156 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 76,522 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Nomura Holding invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 7,037 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 172,331 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.4% or 3.58 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 37,777 shares. 50,159 were accumulated by Meritage. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 11,492 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc accumulated 51,753 shares or 1.86% of the stock.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares to 165,728 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,112 shares to 38,783 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 12,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

