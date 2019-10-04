Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Position by $6.87 Million; First Dallas Securities Has Cut Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $564,461 as Shares Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 893.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 55,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 61,586 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 585,883 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 165,089 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.35M for 9.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.46% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 8,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 29,078 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 22,582 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 260,977 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bancorporation Of The West reported 11,005 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Blackrock Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc reported 708,755 shares stake. 11,660 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. U S Glob Incorporated has invested 0.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wade G W And Inc invested in 228,531 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 13,352 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Investment holds 20,895 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oarsman owns 0.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,556 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc accumulated 5,589 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Scholtz And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martin & Incorporated Tn accumulated 16,646 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 222,324 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. 2,539 are owned by Gibson Lc. Diker Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,156 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Whitnell Com stated it has 17,826 shares. Moreover, Stearns Services Group has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.08% or 3,685 shares. Roosevelt Inc has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 80,837 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 930 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 351,849 shares to 881,351 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 51,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,371 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.