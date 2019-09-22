Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $573,128; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Holding by $870.26 Million

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 587,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.51M, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 242,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.