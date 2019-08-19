Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $544,767; Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $2.56 Billion

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 30,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.95 billion, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 6.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

