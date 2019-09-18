Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Holding by $446,400 as Stock Price Rose; Criteo S A (CRTO) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Position by $21.23 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 11,214 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193,000, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 13,934 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 138,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.20M, up from 134,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 372,421 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chevron (CVX) Call put ratio 4 calls to 1 put as IV increases as WTI above $62 – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,548 were accumulated by Miles Cap Inc. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 133,631 were reported by Azimuth Lc. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 47,453 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 9,481 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.61 million shares. Woodstock accumulated 6,219 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Finance Mgmt reported 36,171 shares stake. Frontier Inv holds 0.27% or 32,860 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 1.3% or 11,641 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn LP invested in 273,375 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Capwealth Advsr Ltd has 70,979 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has 7,235 shares. Barr E S & has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 203,329 shares to 215,823 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.19 million shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 40 shares. Black Creek Investment holds 2.89 million shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 3.78M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Renaissance Group Limited Co holds 0.02% or 28,011 shares. Systematic Financial Lp holds 3,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 8,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 85,234 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 12,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,757 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fiera Capital owns 230,732 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 2.04M shares.