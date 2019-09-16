Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Fagan Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $314,340; Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Its Watsco (WSO) Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 25,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 23,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 29,081 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Goldman Sachs Group holds 324,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na accumulated 3,267 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 95,010 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 117,333 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Raymond James Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 10,973 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 34,339 shares stake. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Markel invested in 0.9% or 356,000 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 63,824 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 8,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 800 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,745 shares to 44,039 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,779 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9,644 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 10.62M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lederer Inv Counsel Ca has 2.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,040 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 10,407 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 1.10M were accumulated by Commerce Bank. Security Natl Co accumulated 1.34% or 34,323 shares. Provident Commerce invested in 2,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Violich Mngmt accumulated 65,929 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co has invested 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cv Starr & Inc Tru stated it has 30,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Arosa LP invested 1.97% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ci Invs reported 343,380 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,938 shares.