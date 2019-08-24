Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake; Morgan Stanley Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Decreased by $1.05 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 12,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 59,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 71,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 417,842 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 14,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 209,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 194,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 476,890 shares to 591,558 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 164,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,030 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Amp Cap Invsts has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 351,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 293,351 shares. 1,374 are held by Tower (Trc). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tygh Management Inc has invested 1.13% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 1,136 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 3,500 shares. 31,175 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com. South Dakota Inv Council owns 28,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Bankshares Of Newtown has 1.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier Invest Management reported 0.23% stake. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 15,926 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 37,390 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Com owns 55,660 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 505,176 shares. 350,114 are owned by Guardian Trust. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.53% or 142,063 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 28 shares. Park Oh holds 1.62% or 234,122 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Incorporated has invested 1.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 2.09 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited holds 0.11% or 9,264 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,359 shares stake. Accredited accumulated 4,578 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,886 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,416 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN).

