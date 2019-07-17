Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Lifted Its Holding by $381,054; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Share Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.29M, up from 321,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 348,905 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bae Systems Plc (BAESF) by 197,665 shares to 517,445 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,350 shares, and cut its stake in Borregaard As.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 34,225 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 323 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,809 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp stated it has 273,134 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 37,154 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 386,661 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 13,980 are held by Argent. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cumberland Ptnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,916 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Mgmt Communication has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,800 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 0.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 35,769 shares. Essex Service Inc accumulated 4,339 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 17,939 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch In reported 2.17% stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.73% or 715,727 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 15,643 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cv Starr And Com Tru accumulated 30,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,777 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 55,154 shares. Granite Partners Lc reported 0.27% stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc stated it has 94,180 shares. Blackhill Cap has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,550 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,834 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp has invested 1.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 256,092 are held by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).