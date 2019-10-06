Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Culbertson A N & Co Has Boosted Position by $327,484; Ack Asset Management Has Lifted Trns (TRNS) Holding

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 27,318 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 27 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 601 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Manatuck Hill Ltd Company reported 50,000 shares stake. Ameriprise accumulated 83,835 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Us-based fund reported 53,543 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 51 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Morgan Stanley holds 29 shares. Northern accumulated 30,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 28,349 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 18,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 1,114 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.15% or 3,946 shares. Moon Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 1,681 shares or 0% of the stock. First City Mngmt accumulated 11,346 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,602 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Co owns 11,447 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc holds 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 729,594 shares. Seabridge Inv Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Fil has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 2.33% stake. Washington Tru Company invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kahn Brothers Grp De invested in 0% or 4,576 shares. Cadinha And Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested in 94,937 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.