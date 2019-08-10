Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lifted Its Position by $59.17 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in The Coca (KO) by $462,300

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3848.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 481,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 493,524 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.80M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares to 193,750 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 43,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.

