Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased Its Holding; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 150,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 153,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 207,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88M, down from 211,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares to 198,036 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,419 shares to 77,960 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).