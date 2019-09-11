Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Holding by $482,775 as Stock Value Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Idacorp (IDA) Stake by $430,320; Share Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 13,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 3.31M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 131,875 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 110,720 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,185 shares. 108,662 were reported by Griffin Asset Management. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 66,941 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 5,425 were reported by Mathes Communications. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Registered Invest Advisor reported 13,830 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny reported 18,494 shares stake. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Communication invested in 4,170 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications holds 2.21% or 128,419 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 1.71% or 104,929 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.47B for 15.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13,817 shares to 109,762 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sta Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 1.17 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Pitcairn reported 3,819 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 34 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 2,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 310,918 are owned by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Citizens Bancshares & holds 0.03% or 2,400 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 142,410 shares. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 17,331 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 6,220 shares to 6,920 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr Ultsht Russ2000 (TWM) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII).