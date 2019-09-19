Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Advisory Research Raised Its Holding by $3.02 Million as Stock Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Lifted Position by $490,000

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 4.55M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation New (CVX) by 131.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 24,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 42,931 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 18,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 13,318 shares in its portfolio. 47,178 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Meyer Handelman owns 0.31% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 121,678 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 1.43M shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.2% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability holds 8,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.31% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 32,746 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 675,682 shares. Fragasso Gru stated it has 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 57,124 shares. Reaves W H & Communication accumulated 182,450 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 290,025 shares. 62,337 are held by Utah Retirement. Group Inc Inc reported 80,000 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 8,514 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Condor Cap Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 227,611 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 8,628 shares. 3.58M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd invested in 75,000 shares. Cadinha And Lc accumulated 2.14% or 94,937 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 1.28% or 42,158 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,454 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 8,531 were accumulated by Opus Grp Limited Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 54,494 shares. Guardian Cap LP owns 15,171 shares. Contravisory Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,100 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co owns 25,315 shares. 35,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.