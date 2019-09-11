Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Increased Its Stake by $4.24 Million; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) as Shares Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1,790 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.99M, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.35. About 769,276 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 2,929 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 5,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $245.6. About 87,622 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares to 2,269 shares, valued at $194.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 97 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,655 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,899 shares to 6,599 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

