Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Smart Portfolios Boosted Stake by $391,017; Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined While Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $541,716

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,324 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 74,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 5.06M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 3.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Better Way To Think About Energy ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares to 571 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,014 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 36,968 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 15,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northside Cap Mngmt Lc holds 8,846 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Lc holds 21,370 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Kdi Capital Prtn Llc holds 13,232 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Lc has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Com has invested 1.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parkside Finance Bancshares accumulated 8,327 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com invested in 8,228 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Saturna Cap has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,643 shares. Edmp Inc invested in 3.19% or 26,517 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 54,383 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Comm Bank holds 1.57% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Company has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 14,635 shares to 626,702 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 10,958 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com owns 32,411 shares. Seatown Pte owns 123,000 shares. 1.79 million are owned by Prudential Finance. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 924 shares. Ems Capital LP has invested 5.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Mangement, Florida-based fund reported 146,847 shares. Washington Tru Communication invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Florida-based Polen Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kcm Investment Ltd Co owns 179,225 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cim Limited Company holds 4.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 140,380 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd has 1.92M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 3.97M shares.