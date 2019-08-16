Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Position Has Increased by Alta Capital Management Llc

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 99,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.03 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 492,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.17 million, up from 432,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 11.29 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,200 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,264 shares. Westchester Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 30,611 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn, a California-based fund reported 17,221 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co holds 0.39% or 3,779 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability owns 152,621 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 169,842 were accumulated by Da Davidson Communication. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,350 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 57,941 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 108,662 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 521,016 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated owns 823,806 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,281 shares to 83,452 shares, valued at $98.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,486 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

