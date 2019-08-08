Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Position by $1.49 Million; As International Business Machi E (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Renaissance Group Boosted Position by $4.61 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.94 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 2.12M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 1.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,043 shares to 255,090 shares, valued at $22.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 23,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Llc holds 51,777 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc holds 20,277 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,587 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Keystone Finance Planning Incorporated holds 58,929 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 17,692 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers accumulated 130,903 shares. 39,670 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Sns Gp Limited holds 3,876 shares. Connors Investor invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 347,968 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated owns 3,097 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 15,528 were reported by Old West Inv Mgmt Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 631,587 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.44% or 760,084 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,174 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc accumulated 0.11% or 3,113 shares. Cincinnati Finance invested in 277,700 shares. 12,658 were accumulated by Verity Asset Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 58,406 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 41,845 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Agf Invs Inc reported 314,811 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Renaissance Group Inc Inc Lc reported 9,165 shares. Missouri-based Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M&R Management has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Natl Bank has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).