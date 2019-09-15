Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Position; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 529,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92M, down from 541,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 27,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 22,353 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Llc holds 1.02% or 67,049 shares. 49,689 are owned by Rowland Communication Invest Counsel Adv. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 71,262 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 82,404 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Sarl invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 85,155 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate Inc holds 61,586 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 932,280 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc has 9,543 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 360,935 shares. 103,972 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.65M shares. First Amer National Bank reported 86,297 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 126,788 shares to 401,208 shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Com owns 7.29 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 190,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 97,973 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.19% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc has 20,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,127 are owned by Brookstone Cap. 17,093 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt. Godsey Gibb invested in 8,480 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania Communications reported 69,392 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc has 32,219 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.3% or 398,052 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 9 shares. Security Natl Trust Communications stated it has 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Citigroup Incorporated holds 883,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,287 shares to 10,990 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.